'Black Ink Crew' Stars Ceaser Emanuel and Walt Are No Longer Friends (EXCLUSIVE)

Centered around the shop Black Ink, which is owned and founded by Ceaser Emanuel , the series has given viewers a behind-the-scenes look at people chasing their dreams and trying to make a bigger name for themselves.

There’s a reason why VH1’s Black Ink Crew has become peak reality television: it combines the artistry of tattooing with scintillating drama that we can't get enough of.

So, if you've been wondering what Walt has been up to, you'll want to read on to get the tea Ceaser spilled exclusively to Distractify.

And while Ceaser has been all about family and looking out for his brothers, things have changed when it comes to his relationship with his longtime employee and friend Walt. After a situation at the shop points to Walt being caught stealing red-handed, their friendship will never be the same.

Ceaser and Walt are no longer friends after he admitted to stealing from the shop.

If you're an avid viewer of Black Ink Crew, then you know that Ceaser and Walter were like brothers. So, coming to terms with the fact that Walter stole from Ceaser is something that he can't look past — especially because Walt could have asked Ceaser for anything he needed.

"It’s not like some of the other cast members that came on after we was already on TV and already poppin'," Ceaser shared exclusively with Distractify. "Me, Walt, Ted, and Puma have been with each other since day one. If you was to ask me for anything, especially Walt, I’m going to give it to you. And I’m not going to ask back for it. That was our relationship. Like Walt, you messed up here, don’t worry about it. Because as a team, we have to make sure all of us is strong or the weak link is going to f--k the whole thing up."

He continued, “I never thought Walt would do that to me. I’m not going to lie, it broke my heart. It cut deep because it’s not no TV s--t. This is my real-life friend. Because the money he took, I would have given it to him in the blink of an eye. Like when he was homeless, it was me and Ted that helped get him on his feet. And that’s real life. When it came to his wedding, it was me that made sure he had a great ass wedding. Because everybody know Walt has a struggle in his life."

