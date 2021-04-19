'Black Ink Crew' Stars Ceaser Emanuel and Walt Are No Longer Friends (EXCLUSIVE)By Tatayana Yomary
*Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of Black Ink Crew.*
There’s a reason why VH1’s Black Ink Crew has become peak reality television: it combines the artistry of tattooing with scintillating drama that we can't get enough of.
Centered around the shop Black Ink, which is owned and founded by Ceaser Emanuel, the series has given viewers a behind-the-scenes look at people chasing their dreams and trying to make a bigger name for themselves.
And while Ceaser has been all about family and looking out for his brothers, things have changed when it comes to his relationship with his longtime employee and friend Walt. After a situation at the shop points to Walt being caught stealing red-handed, their friendship will never be the same.
So, if you've been wondering what Walt has been up to, you'll want to read on to get the tea Ceaser spilled exclusively to Distractify.
Ceaser and Walt are no longer friends after he admitted to stealing from the shop.
If you're an avid viewer of Black Ink Crew, then you know that Ceaser and Walter were like brothers. So, coming to terms with the fact that Walter stole from Ceaser is something that he can't look past — especially because Walt could have asked Ceaser for anything he needed.
"It’s not like some of the other cast members that came on after we was already on TV and already poppin'," Ceaser shared exclusively with Distractify. "Me, Walt, Ted, and Puma have been with each other since day one. If you was to ask me for anything, especially Walt, I’m going to give it to you. And I’m not going to ask back for it. That was our relationship. Like Walt, you messed up here, don’t worry about it. Because as a team, we have to make sure all of us is strong or the weak link is going to f--k the whole thing up."
He continued, “I never thought Walt would do that to me. I’m not going to lie, it broke my heart. It cut deep because it’s not no TV s--t. This is my real-life friend. Because the money he took, I would have given it to him in the blink of an eye. Like when he was homeless, it was me and Ted that helped get him on his feet. And that’s real life. When it came to his wedding, it was me that made sure he had a great ass wedding. Because everybody know Walt has a struggle in his life."
And it makes sense. Whenever Walt was down-and-out, Ceaser and Ted always came to his rescue. So, the fact that Walt could turn around and betray his brother like that is almost unforgivable.
"It was more of the deception and the lies and everything else," Ceaser told us. "He’s always going to have a spot in my heart, but I don’t know when I’m going to get over him stealing from me."
Was Walt arrested on 'Black Ink Crew'? Plus, where is he now?
After discovering that tools and money had been stolen from the 125th shop after a break-in, Ceaser was already on edge. He discussed things with Ted and Puma, who had a feeling that Walt was behind the robbery, especially since he had been working the day the incident took place.
"The more I evaluate the situation, the more betrayed I feel," Ceaser said on the series. "Although I'm waiting on evidence to condemn Walt, all fingers point to him. And that really pisses me off right now."
Things quickly came to a head when Ted was able to get footage from the businesses confirming their beliefs: Walt was indeed behind the robbery.
While the crew gathered at the shop for another day of work, Walt was confronted by Ted about the break-in and was shown the video evidence. Walt claims that it wasn't him, although judging by Ted's demeanor, he didn't believe Walt for a second.
But Walt did decide to come clean about one thing: the money. Walt admitted to Ted that he stole $5,000 out of the register. Yes, he stole from the hand that had been feeding him.
"First and foremost, I just really wanted to be honest with you," Walt told Ted. "I never had the chance to talk to you yet. The whole bull---t with the whole register s--t, man, I definitely had something to do with that. I tried to fix it up later on when I got the bread to put it back. S--t hasn't been easy for me and I'm not making any excuses, but I definitely did it."
While it's unclear if Ceaser pressed charges against Walt, we doubt it. These guys live by the streets and snitching is not the way disputes are handled. So, it's safe to say that Walt is out of a job and out of Ceaser's life for good.
