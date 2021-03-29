'Black Ink Crew's Ceaser Emmanuel Turned $20,000 Into a Million-Dollar Empire

'Black Ink Crew's Ceaser Emmanuel Turned $20,000 Into a Million-Dollar EmpireBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 29 2021, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
There are plenty of reality television shows that will tickle your fancy. And if you’re partial to the art of tattooing and the everyday drama that artists deal with, chances are Black Ink Crew is high on your watch list.
After all, the show is known to deliver serious drama with an inner-city, gritty feel.
And since it’s known as the brainchild of Ceaser Emmanuel, lead tattoo artist and owner, fans have witnessed the Black Ink Crew brand grow over the years. That said, many people have been wondering just how much the crew makes per episode since they all have become very successful and have built a bigger name for themselves over the years.
Keep reading to get the 4-1-1 on the Black Ink Crew salaries.
Ceaser is an accomplished millionaire with a growing empire.
Since the show’s premiere on the small screen in October 2015, Black Ink Crew has grown to become one of the premiere black-owned tattoo brands in the U.S. And while it all started from a small shop in Harlem, New York, by Ceaser, things have quickly grown for the entrepreneur.
In case you didn’t know, Ceasar’s investment of $20,000 has morphed into a million-dollar empire. According to TVStarBio, Ceaser has built a net worth of a whopping $2.2 million.
While it is unclear how much he brings in per episode, Ceaser gets a piece of the pie of every Black Ink tattoo shop which aids in building his net worth. Not to mention, he also has his hands in other investments that contribute to him earning a living.
Sky is not only a cast member on 'Black Ink Crew,' she is also a social media influencer.
If you’re hip to all things Black Ink Crew, then you know that Sky Days (real name: JoKeita Days) is quite the firecracker. However, it hasn’t stopped her from building a good nest egg for herself.
While Sky is usually the center of drama on the show, her antics have led her to rake in the coins. It’s reported that she earns $7,000 per episode, which leaves her with $91,000 for a full season.
But that’s just a small piece of change for the reality star. It’s been said that her net worth is around $4 million. And while she is not the head huncho on Black Ink Crew, Sky brings in money from representing various brands on social media, hostings, and club appearances.
Donna is known to be a bit messy on the show, but it can be argued that her net worth is worth the constant back and forth.
Most of the personalities featured on Black Ink Crew are skilled in the art of tattooing. But, Donna brings more to the table as a professional body piercer. As such, her skills transitioned her from a recurring cast member to the main cast after being featured for the first couple of seasons.
And of course, her coins have expanded throughout her time on Black Ink Crew. Donna (real name: Taylor Monet Pinkey) reportedly has a net worth of around $2 million. Like Sky, Donna makes her money from hostings, being a social media influencer, and continuing to be featured on Black Ink Crew.
Not to mention, Donna has also ventured out with a hair extensions business, The MuvaUnii Collection and brand partnerships on Instagram.
Teddy Ruks is Ceaser’s cousin and quite accomplished in his own right as assistant manager of Black Ink Studios.
Teddy Ruks is Ceaser’s right hand man on Black Ink Crew. And while the two have gotten into some spats with other people on the show, they continue to support one another through thick and thin. So, it’s no surprise that Teddy has an impressive net worth himself.
Although Black Ink Crew was started by Ceaser, he always says how his cousin Teddy was monumental in the success of the brand. And his work has allowed him to earn a $350,000 net worth through his time on the show.
Teddy also has a deep affinity for sneakers and has even created his own sneaker. While the shoe was originally created to help his brother who was incarcerated, the show has become a major hit with sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.
Young Bae is the newest member of the 'Black Ink Crew,' but she comes with major talent.
Young Bae, which is actually her real name, joined the Black Ink Crew in Season 5. Since then, the South Korean talent has been showcasing her skills on the show and expanding her clientele.
In fact, Young Bae has her own tattoo shop, Diamond Tattoos, that’s also located in the heart of New York City. Since her time on the show, Young Bae has earned $1500 per episode and has a net worth of $200,000.
Young Bae is also a social media influencer and has created an athleisure brand, 2One2 Apparel that has been doing very well on the Instagram platform.
Walt is the funnyman of the show, and is known for his photography skills.
Walt is one of the original members of the Black Ink Crew. He made his start as the shop assistant manager and helped Ceaser build the brand from the beginning.
While he has had a hard life and is a father to three, he continues to make a name for himself within the crew. Aside from bringing in $7,000 an episode, Walt continues to photograph talent in and out of the New York City area. He currently has a net worth of $50,000.
