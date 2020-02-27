We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

'Black Ink Crew' Producers Suspend Sky Over an Altercation Involving Her Son

It’s been a rough season for Sky Days on Black Ink Crew. The manager is once again clashing with her sons, and viewers recently found out that the 36-year-old got suspended from the VH1 series following a mysterious "incident."

"It spiraled out of control and people got hurt," parlor owner Ceaser Emanuel said of the situation during the mid-season premiere on Feb. 26. Is the aspiring actress okay?

Why is Sky suspended from 'Black Ink Crew'?

According to Ceaser, Sky’s suspension stems from a heated altercation she got into with her 19-year-old son Des. A producer informed the tattoo artist that the network won't allow "s--t to go down like this."