VH1 Fired 'Black Ink Crew's' Ceaser Emanuel — What Happened?
Cast members of VH1’s Black Ink Crew are no stranger to controversy. Over the years, viewers have watched as friends turned to foes, social media insults made headlines, and child abuse allegations came to light. Naturally, it has all worked in the show’s favor to reel in viewers.
However, it appears that the most shocking scandal is centered around the boss, Ceasar Emanuel.
Caesar’s road to stardom has been marked with some troubling events. He has seemingly faced everything from child support issues to public feuds with fellow tattoo artists. And now, it appears that Ceaser’s latest stunt has caused VH1 to cut ties with him.
Of course, fans want to know all of the tea. So, what happened to Ceaser Emanuel? Get ready for a hearty serving of drama.
Why did Ceaser leave 'Blank Ink Crew'? He was fired in June 2022 after a dog abuse video surfaced.
A wise person once said what’s in the dark always comes to light. And it appears that one of Ceaser’s skeletons has fallen out of his closet, which has caused VH1 to sever ties with him.
On June 22, 2022, a video of Ceaser abusing his dog made its rounds on social media. In the video, the mogul can be seen hitting the animal with a folded chair and kicking him. Naturally, this left a bad taste in many people’s mouths.
Aside from Ceaser being read for filth online, VH1 has stepped in to deliver the final crushing blow: Ceasar’s pink slip. Per TMZ, the network shared that Ceaser is officially off the show. However, since filming for Season 10 is nearly complete, producers plan on addressing this situation on the show.
"We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York,” a VH1 rep told the outlet. “Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season."
Additionally, Ceasar has yet to respond to the backlash. In fact, TMZ reports that his lawyer, Walter Mosley, shared that the incident occurred during the height of COVID-19 at his Atlanta residence. However, it appears that no charges will be filed against Ceaser at this time.
Ceaser’s firing comes on the heels of Donna Lombardi calling for his removal from the show.
It’s no secret that Ceaser and Donna Lombardi are not on good terms. Over the years, Donna has called out the Black Ink mogul for his lack of respect, while Ceaser shared that Donna has a sense of entitlement. Donna also had relations with Ceaser’s ex-fiancée, Dutchess Lattimore.
Not to mention, Ceaser called Donna the worst tattoo artist of all time on Black Ink Crew. So, it’s safe to say that these two have serious beef.
Upon learning about the animal abuse video, Donna called VH1 and Ceaser out for their bad behavior.
In a lengthy Instagram caption, Donna shared that Ceaser has a history of bad behavior — including allegations of child abuse — but the network protected him. Donna also shared that charges should be filed against Ceaser and that she hoped the world sees the mogul for who he is. The reality star also called Ceaser a “monster.”
Some people made it a point to call Dinna out for being “petty” since she was fired from the show in Season 9. However, others stand with Donna since animal abuse is a serious matter.
As of now, it appears that VH1’s decision to cut ties with Ceaser is final. While many fans would like to hear from Ceaser, the mogul will likely remain silent about the matter.