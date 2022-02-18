'Black Ink Crew's' Ceaser Emanuel Wants Answers From Walt When Season 9 Returns (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of Black Ink Crew.

Viewers have been waiting with bated breath for the return of Black Ink Crew: New York Season 9. After the series took a midseason break in June 21, 2021, fans have been left with a myriad of questions.

Centered around the Black Ink shop in Brooklyn, N.Y., the show changed locations and headed to Atlanta in light of the pandemic. And of course, the drama followed the crew to the "Peach State."