'Black Ink Crew's' Ceaser Emanuel Wants Answers From Walt When Season 9 Returns (EXCLUSIVE)By Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 18 2022, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of Black Ink Crew.
Viewers have been waiting with bated breath for the return of Black Ink Crew: New York Season 9. After the series took a midseason break in June 21, 2021, fans have been left with a myriad of questions.
Centered around the Black Ink shop in Brooklyn, N.Y., the show changed locations and headed to Atlanta in light of the pandemic. And of course, the drama followed the crew to the "Peach State."
From allegations of domestic violence to getting acclimated to the Atlanta way of life to Ceaser Emanuel's issues with his daughter Cheyenne and baby mama Crystal, the first half of Season 9 exceeded many fans' expectations. However, one issue remains constant in the minds of viewers: Walt allegedly stealing from the shop. It also appears that Ceaser is not over the betrayal, as shown in the preview of the second half of Season 9.
So, if you've been wondering where things stand with Ceaser's relationship with Walt, keep reading to get all the tea the entrepreneur spilled exclusively to Distractify.
Ceaser Emanuel shared that he had to speak with Walt after the stealing incident to get the closure he needed.
After the team obtained video footage from the break-in, Ceaser, Ted, and Puma suspected that Walt may have been behind it. Walt denied having anything to do with the break-in but confessed to stealing money out of the cash register. Ceaser immediately fired him from the shop and the crew moved on.
However, in the Season 9 midseason trailer, Ceaser and Walt can be seen having a discussion with each other. It comes as a surprise to many viewers since Ceaser swore that fixing his friendship with Walt was not in the cards. But as time passed, Ceaser had plenty of questions for Walt.
"It was easy for me to say, 'Nah, get the f--k out of here. Kiss my a--, but part of me just had to ask him why?" Ceaser exclusively told Distractify. "The amount of things we've been through, the amount of time we've been together, was this worth it? This little bit of money ... was my brotherhood worth it? It's just so many questions I had before I met up with him."
Ceaser shared that he considered Walt his "little brother" and it truly hurt him that "things had to go down like that." At the end of the day, Ceaser said that he "can't treat him like anybody else," so a conversation was needed.
Ceaser and Walt are not friends at this time since Walt didn't showcase "any true sense of accountability."
Even though Ceaser making the decision to speak with Walt is huge given the circumstances, fans shouldn't believe that the men have patched things up. In hindsight, Ceaser believes that even though Walt confessed to stealing, the level of trust they once had is broken.
Not to mention, just because Walt apologized for stealing doesn't mean that the situation simply dissipates.
"You go and say you didn't break into the shop, but you stole from the register," Ceaser told us. "So am I just supposed to forgive that? Anyway you look at the situation, it's still stealing."
Ceaser continued, "If there was a sense if accountability and responsibility with an apology saying, 'Yo, my bad,' or, 'Bro I really messed up,' it would have been one thing. But like I said, I needed answers. And you guys will see how it all goes down."
No matter which way you look at the situation, Walt violated a code and betrayed the family. So, fans shouldn't expect Ceaser to get over the situation. The 42-year-old has been known to rekindle friendships with people in the past, but this unfortunate situation with Walt is different.
Will Ceaser eventually be able to welcome Walt back into the fold? We'll have to wait and see. But the Season 9 midseason trailer definitely shows that the drama is non-stop.
In addition to Black Ink Crew: New York returning to the small screen, viewers are getting a double dose of ink and drama with the return of Black Ink Crew: Compton Season 2. Monday night drama is officially back in full swing!
Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew: New York Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.