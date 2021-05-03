'Black Ink Crew's Ceaser Emanuel Talks About Gentrification Impacting His Business (EXCLUSIVE)

New York City is the place where natives learn the art of the hustle and outsiders move to make their dreams come true. For viewers of Black Ink Crew , it’s a known fact that owning and operating a tattoo shop is easier said than done. While Ceaser Emanuel has done a good job of keeping the ball rolling, he has encountered many trials and tribulations on- and off-screen .

One of those tests has come in the form of gentrification. It’s no secret that the cost of living has skyrocketed throughout the NYC area, and the same goes for businesses. Unfortunately, that has caused many business owners, like Ceaser, to close up shop. So, why did Black Ink 113 close?

If you’re interested in learning how Black Ink was affected by gentrification in Harlem, keep reading to get the scoop that Ceaser shared exclusively with Distractify.