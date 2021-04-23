'Black Ink Crew's Ceaser Emanuel Shares How BLM Impacts His Life (EXCLUSIVE)

After months of anticipation, Black Ink Crew is officially back on the small screen. Viewers have been waiting with bated breath to see what the crew has been up to. But with racial injustice at an all-time high and the Black Lives Matter movement in full force, society’s current climate has taken a toll on the show.

Black Ink Crew founder and creator Ceaser Emanuel has had his share of ups and downs. And while he has made a name for himself, the state of the country continues to remind him of the harsh reality he faces on an everyday basis.

“The violence against Black men that has made headlines is something that we’ve all been dealing with collectively every day,” Ceaser tells Distractify exclusively.