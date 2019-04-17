Tatiana Confronts Boyfriend Teddy Over Cheating Rumors on 'Black Ink Crew'

There’s been no shortage of drama on Season 7 of Black Ink Crew. But based on a sneak peek from the April 17 episode, it looks like viewers are about to witness an explosive fight between Tatiana (Tatti) and Teddy. The duo’s short-lived romance appears to go up in flames thanks to a few cheating accusations and Tatti’s self-described "aggression." Here’s what we know about the couple’s volatile relationship moving forward.

What happened between Tatiana and Teddy on Black Ink Crew? When asked about how things are going with Teddy, Tatti says in a clip from the show, "We’re okay. We’re working through some things… You know me, like, sometimes my approach comes off aggressive. So I just need to work on how I react to things."

The redheaded beauty admits she overreacted after catching Teddy flirting with Krystal, but Kitty and Bae tell her she has a right to be concerned. The pair reveals to Tatti that they saw Teddy and Krystal having dinner together. Needless to say, Tatti doesn’t take the news well. "I’m f--king shocked," she tells the camera in a confessional. "Obviously, Teddy and Krystal are f--king on the low and he definitely had no intention of letting me know since I had to hear it from Kitty and Bae."

The Long Island native immediately storms off to confront her boyfriend as Kitty and Bae realize what they’ve started. "Tatti, don’t kill Teddy," Bae pleads while chasing after the 30-year-old. The promo ends with Tatti bursting into Teddy’s hotel room.

Tatti becomes a nightmare to work with. Later in the episode, Krystal and Kitty get a much-needed break from Tatti while the crew is in Los Angeles.

Source: VH1

"All that drama, all that animosity. It’s been getting on my nerves," Krystal shares. Having recently been promoted, Kitty says Tatti is "power-tripping" and using her new job to gain some semblance of control in her life. "She mad about what’s going on with her and Teddy, so she like, 'F--k it. I’m gonna have some control somewhere,' and her control is in her position," Kitty explains before adding in a confessional, "Tatti better lose this attitude before she get her a-- whooped." The Black Ink brand ambassador encourages Krystal to confront Tatti on her "bulls--t."

Are Tatti and Teddy together today? The reality star doesn’t have a single picture of Teddy on her Instagram and hinted that she’s over their breakup in a recent video.

"I think it is important that everybody knows negativity gives you cellulite," she shared. "You’re only hurting yourself." In a separate post, she added, "I am a work in progress & f--k what you heard." Tatti also teased the duo’s upcoming drama when a fan asked what she does at the shop "besides f--k Teddy and start s--t."