is-teddy-from-black-ink-crew-married-euni-1583964092933.jpg
Source: instagram

Teddy From 'Black Ink Crew' Has a Wife With (Possibly) More Sneakers Than Him

There is so much drama on Black Ink Crew that we are almost beginning to forget why we tune into this show: the talented staff of artists and their incredible tattoos. 

But there's hardly room for ink this season given all the dysfunctional relationships, cheating scandals and all-around messy drama taking up our focus. 