'Black Ink Crew's' Ceaser Emanuel Has Filed a Cease and Desist Against His Daughter

Black Ink Crew viewers know that the drama never stops among the crew. While most issues on the show stem from rivalry among the tattoo artists, things often spill over into their personal lives. And Black Ink head honcho Ceaser Emanuel is currently in the hot seat.

What exactly happened between Ceaser and his daughter? Get comfortable as we spill the tea.

After rumors made the rounds about a possible domestic situation between Ceaser and his daughter, Cheyenne, a lot of back-and-forth ensued via social media. However, things have been taken to a new level, and fans think this situation between Cheyenne, Ceaser, and the mother of his child, Crystal, may be irreparable.

“Watching Cheyenne’s video really broke my heart,” he said in a confessional. “I felt that I was betrayed by the person I love most in the world.”

“First, I took it as karma since I put my parents through hell,” Ceaser said to Ted on the series. “We put our parents through hell, but to take it this far? If these allegations were true, she could have destroyed me over her being mad about a teenage motherf-----g outburst.”

Viewers also got to see Ceaser address the issue on Season 9 of Black Ink Crew. In a conversation with Ted, he shared his disappointment about the alleged situation.

“She was supposed to wash dishes,” Suzette explained. “You want $600 wigs but don’t want to wash dishes?! Kids these days have no respect. Don’t respect their mom or dad and want the world.”

In a series of posts via Instagram Stories, Suzette explained that the alleged incident went down because of Cheyenne not abiding by her father’s rules.

The situation made its rounds on social media, which caught the attention of Ceaser and Suzette. While Ceaser simply asked for privacy via Instagram as things continued to fester, Suzette had a few things to get off her chest.

“I’m here to speak my truth,” Cheyenne said. “He knows what he has done. The police were called. There are records.”

In the video, she claimed that the star “put his hands and feet on her” and that he also “stomped her out” while she was in the shower.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. In January 2021, Cheyenne alleged on her Instagram Live that the entrepreneur physically assaulted her. She claimed that the situation occurred while she was living with Ceaser and his girlfriend, Suzette, in Atlanta.

Ceaser has filed a cease and desist against Cheyenne, and his baby mother Crystal is livid.

Things tend to get worse before they get any better. And this situation between Ceaser, Cheyenne, and now Cheyenne’s mother Crystal is living proof. Crystal decided to put Ceaser on blast — via Instagram Live — and spoke on the family drama that aired on the show and social media. She also shared that Ceaser sent her a cease and desist in regard to Cheyenne’s allegations of abuse.

“ACS was called, they’re investigating David Emanuel," Crystal said. “You know what he did, he sent a cease and destist to ACS. You know what they did? He was found guilty in the state of New York for child neglect on his child. It’s public record!”

She continued, “Because of that he went and did a retaliation on me and told them I used drugs. I volunteered to take a drug test, it came back negative. The point I’m trying to make is that you're using your daughter … how could you lie on your child?”

Crystal further claimed that Ceaser attempting to build a relationship with Cheyenne was only for a story line, since he hasn't had a relationship with her since the demise of his relationship with ex-fiancée Dutchess Lattimore. Cheyenne also took to Instagram Stories to share her sentiments about the cease and desist.

“One thing for sure, two things for certain, you not going to send paperwork to my house for me to shut up if you ain’t do what I 'accused' you of,” Cheyenne wrote with the clown face emoji. “And another thing, I’m not two years old. I’m old enough to make decisions for myself. So stop that, my mom 'brainwashing me.' 'Cause I see things for myself!! I’m my own person. Nobody can tell me who and who not to mess with.”

Making matters worse, two of Ceaser’s sisters have also come forward to support Cheyenne and Crystal. In an Instagram Live, one of his sisters claims that he was in fact “playing good dad for a story line.” Another sister also called out the fact that Ceaser is faking for the cameras and brought up the Walt stealing incident. "Y'all think Walt stole money? That was someone pretending to be him. Story lines on VH1 are something else," she said.

