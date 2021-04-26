'Black Ink Crew' Star Walt Gets Support From His Wife Amid Robbery Scandal

As the saying goes, behind every strong man is an even stronger woman. This seems to fall right in line with Black Ink Crew ’s Walt and his wife, Jessica. It’s true that social media has been on fire since the revelation of Walt stealing from the 125th location, but it appears that Jessica is staying 10 toes down beside her man.

While it’s obvious that Jessica and Walt are in it for the long haul, viewers have become interested in learning more about her. From what she does for a living to how she met Walt, fans want all the tea. Read on to get the full scoop.

Jessica has been pretty vocal about the robbery incident on social media.

If you’re an avid viewer of Black Ink Crew, then you know that Walt and Ceaser had a solid relationship. As we watched Walt admit to stealing $5000 from the register at the 125th location, we were all heartbroken.



However, Jessica has taken to Instagram to share how ludicrous the whole situation is. In a Reality Entertainment TV Instagram post, Walt commented about not stealing from the shop and Jessica co-signed by shedding more light on the situation.

“Nahh this is hilarious and sad,” Walt commented. “I didn't break into any shop. The shop didn’t lose 5K. I was NEVER homeless. NOBODY helped me on my feet when I was down and out. My wife and I are really married but the wedding you saw was some TV s--t lol. I am far from perfect and understand folks are upset about some things but this is some made-for-TV s--t that people are trying to run with and it’s sad. It will all make sense soon enough."

In response to Walt, Jessica shared how fake the reality show actually is. “Viacom took us to Hawaii, that was a free trip ALL for an episode,” Jessica commented with laughing emojis. “But y'all keep tuning in tho lmaooooo. I can’t TV friends."

She also validated Walt’s claims about Ceaser not being there for him. “Never help him move. And that’s real life,” she said. “They don’t even know where we live now. Nah wtf is really in charge here lmao.” So, it’s clear that Jessica and Walt are alluding to the robbery being created for the show, which is something many fans believe. On Instagram Stories, she also said that the show is “fake” and Walt “has no reason to steal.”

