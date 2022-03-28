'Black Ink Crew: New York': Ceaser's Legal Issues With His Baby Mama Take a Turn (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

It’s not often that a season of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: New York can go off without a hitch. Truth be told, drama is always at the center of the cast — from romantic relationships to squabbles between the fellow tattoo artists.

Ceasar Emanuel has long been open about the struggles he’s faced with his baby mama, Crystal Torres, and their daughter, Cheyenne. In fact, things became worse once accusations of child abuse went viral on social media in January 2021.