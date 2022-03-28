'Black Ink Crew: New York': Ceaser's Legal Issues With His Baby Mama Take a Turn (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
It’s not often that a season of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: New York can go off without a hitch. Truth be told, drama is always at the center of the cast — from romantic relationships to squabbles between the fellow tattoo artists.
Ceasar Emanuel has long been open about the struggles he’s faced with his baby mama, Crystal Torres, and their daughter, Cheyenne. In fact, things became worse once accusations of child abuse went viral on social media in January 2021.
Since then, Ceaser has been on a campaign to reveal the truth and clear his name. However, after Ceaser made the decision to hold a press conference in May 2021 (which was then shown earlier this season), it has worked against him.
In an exclusive clip ahead of the March 28, 2022 episode, Ted explains to the crew that Ceaser is going through it.
Ted shares that Ceaser has been MIA due to legal troubles with his baby mama, Crystal Torres.
In the March 21, 2022 episode, viewers watched as the crew participated in a photo shoot. As expected, the crew was excited to get in front of the camera and flex their model skills.
However, Ceaser, Ted, Rok, and Crystal were noticeably missing from the set. And while Rok phoned in to tell the crew that a family emergency concerning his brother kept him away, Ceaser had trouble on his end too.
The tattoo mogul shared with Ted that the decision to hold a press conference violated a restraining order in regards to his daughter. As a result, he has lost the chance to speak with Cheyenne.
Now, viewers can see in the clip for the upcoming episode that after Ted returns to the Black Ink Brooklyn location to meet with the team, Ted explains his and Ceaser’s absence from the photo shoot.
“Our boss is going through some s–t right now,” Ted says to the crew.
“I have never seen Ceaser like this,” Ted adds in his confessional. “For him to lose his child, this one is hitting him different. I don't know what’s going through his mind right now and with me not having a child, I can only imagine.”
Ted went on to explain to the crew that Ceaser’s Atlanta and New York cases of child abuse have all been dropped,. but the press conference changed everything.
Is there a chance that Ceaser will be able to communicate with Cheyenne in the future? Does Ceaser have other kids?
Unfortunately, there is no telling if Ceaser will be able to speak or see Cheyenne — who is his only child — due to the ongoing legal issues with his baby mama. Not to mention, certain details about the lawsuit have been withheld.
Keep in mind, Ceaser may be able to smooth things over with his daughter in the future. In a February 2022 interview with Distractify, Ceaser shared that Cheyenne will be turning 18 years old on April 4, 2022. So, since the state of New York considers all persons at the age of 18 and older an adult, Ceaser may be able to connect with Cheyenne.
It’s heartbreaking to watch family matters like this unfold in the public eye. We sincerely hope that both Crystal and Ceaser will be able to work on their co-parenting relationship for the sake of Cheyenne.
Catch new episodes of Season 9 of Black Ink Crew: New York Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.