Ceaser Emanuel of 'Black Ink Crew' Speaks on Filing a Lawsuit Against His Baby Mama Crystal (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of Black Ink Crew.

In case you’ve been MIA, Black Ink Crew: New York Season 9 has officially returned to the small screen. The first half of the season left us all pondering about in-house stealing, troubles among crew members, and rifts between family.

With a focus on entrepreneur Ceaser Emanuel and his team of talented artists, the show is back to showcase the crew at their flagship location in Brooklyn — and the drama is at an all-time high. As for Ceaser, he has found himself at the center of it all thanks to his ongoing dispute with his baby mama, Crystal Torres.