Ceaser Emanuel's Net Worth Is Projected to See Growth in 2022

In Season 9 of Black Ink Crew: New York, Ceaser decided to elevate things by filing a defamation lawsuit. Plus, Ceaser held a live press conference to clear his name.

“I’m living with a false narrative that I have to wake up to everyday, and this is damning,” Caesar said. “People have to think about how many people work for my company. If I go down, and Black Ink goes down ... there are a lot of people and a lot of families that ain’t going to be able to feed themselves [sic]."