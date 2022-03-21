Ceaser Emanuel's Net Worth Is Projected to See Growth in 2022

Ceaser Emanuel's Net Worth Is Projected to See Growth in 2022By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 21 2022, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
The premiere of Black Ink Crew will forever hold value in Ceaser Emanuel’s — born Davis Emanuel — career. The show that gave the world insight into the Black tattoo world, via Harlem, New York, has gone on to become one of VH1’s longest running shows. As the show continues to grow in popularity, Caesar has been able to take his brand to the next level.
As of 2022, the Black Ink Crew series now has three major cities under its umbrella: New York, Chicago, and Compton; since Ceaser is the originator of the Black Ink brand, he gets a piece of the pie. Not to mention, the Bronx native has gone on to open various locations across the United States, including Atlanta, Houston, Indianapolis, and more. It’s safe to say that the man has earned some serious coins. So, what is Ceasr Emanuel’s net worth? Here’s everything we know.
Caesar’s net worth will continue to grow as he expands his business.
As of writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Ceaser has earned a net worth of $2.5 million. This number is a combination of his work as a reality star, entrepreneur, and CEO of the Black Ink brand. Caesar announced the opening of Black Ink Crew: Milwaukee in October 2021. With fast-growing shops and a long-running reality show, the chances of Ceaser’s net worth growing is pretty high.
Ceaser Emanuel
Reality TV star, entreprenuer, businessowner
Net worth: 2,500,000
Ceaser Emanuel is an American reality TV star and entrepreneur that has gained notoriety due to creating the Black Ink brand.
Birthdate: June 5, 1979
Birthplace: The Bronx, New York
Birth name: David Emanuel
Children: One daughter born in 2004
Education: Katherine Gibbs College
Caesar Emanuel recently filed a lawsuit against his baby's mother, Crystal Torres.
It’s no secret that being a reality TV star comes with its share of notoriety — and while being a frequent fixture on social media blogs can boost your celebrity status, it can also paint a picture about your life that may be untrue.
Since January 2021, Caesar has been the subject of child abuse claims at the hands of his daughter, Cheyenne, and her mother, Crystal. From Instagram Live sessions that detail physical abuse to Ceaser taking matters into his own hands and filing a cease and desist, things have gotten pretty ugly.
In Season 9 of Black Ink Crew: New York, Ceaser decided to elevate things by filing a defamation lawsuit. Plus, Ceaser held a live press conference to clear his name.
“I’m living with a false narrative that I have to wake up to everyday, and this is damning,” Caesar said. “People have to think about how many people work for my company. If I go down, and Black Ink goes down ... there are a lot of people and a lot of families that ain’t going to be able to feed themselves [sic]."
Despite publicly denouncing claims of child abuse, Crystal has stood firm on her accusations. On a February 28, 2022 Instagram post, Crystal commented that “there was never a lawsuit, and she’s still waiting to be served.”
With a situation this messy, we sincerely hope that both Ceaser and Crystal can come to an understanding so that they can do what’s best for Cheyenne. Despite the negativity, Caesar is determined to build his empire in hopes of creating more opportunities in the tattoo space for fellow artists.
Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew: New York Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.