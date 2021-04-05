'Black Ink Crew's Ceaser's Girlfriend Is an IG Model and a Realtor

If you’re an avid viewer of Black Ink Crew then you know that frontman Ceasar Emmanuel 's love life has been a bit chaotic over the years. While the entrepreneur has long been linked with various women in the entertainment industry, he hasn’t really been serious with any woman besides his ex-fiancée and former cast member Duchess Lattimore.

However, things have definitely changed over the last year for the Black Ink Crew creator. While Ceasar has been focused on building his Black Ink empire, he has also been taking things seriously on the romantic front. In fact, he has been coupled up with an Instagram beauty for quite some time. And now fans want to know all about who he’s dating. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

So, who is Ceasar's main squeeze?

There’s no argument that Ceasar has been playing the field in the past. And after the end of his engagement to Duchess, it makes sense that the Black Ink owner would want to explore the dating scene. But as they say, once you find the right one, it’s crucial to lock it down. And that’s exactly what Ceasar has done.

Source: Instagram

In case you didn’t know, Ceasar has been coupled up with a woman named Suzette for quite some time. In fact, Suzette even shared recently via Instagram that the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in February 2021.

She also gave fans a deeper dive into their history. She explained that while she initially met Ceasar as an extra on an episode of Black Ink Crew in 2014, they didn't speak again until 2017. Once Ceasar started Black Ink Atlanta in 2017, they were able to reconnect. And by the looks of it, she may be the one.

