Don and Ashley From 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Are Splitting After She Found a Video of Him Cheating

Everybody who has been in a longterm relationship knows that even the most perfect of marriages require a ton of hard work... take Jay-Z and Beyoncé, for example. Although the celebrity couple has loved each other for almost two decades now, they've certainly had their fair share of ups and downs (ahem: Becky with the "good hair").

Anyway, it's important to note that not all couples make it though major bumps in the road as gracefully as Bey and Jay — Don Brumfield and Ashley Pickens from VH1's Black Ink Crew: Chicago, for instance, were unfortunately unable to do so. It appears that the married stars of the reality series have officially parted ways — Ashley has taken her things and left, because yet another Snapchat video of Don cheating has reportedly surfaced. So here's what we know, regarding what happened. 