Charmaine went on to share that things went left between her and the cast member at a tattoo convention, which resulted in a verbal spat between the ladies.

“They edited it out, the cast member initially coming in and being combative and confrontational,” Charmaine told us. “They kept her talking calmly. But my response to her verbal attacks in real life, was you know, ‘If you want to act all ghetto fabulous, go do that elsewhere. Don't do that in front of my booth at the convention.' So, they kept footage of me calling her ghetto fabulous.”