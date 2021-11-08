Ryan Has Planned an Intervention for 2nd City Ink on 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

It’s safe to say that Charmaine Bey has a new perspective on running a tattoo shop on Black Ink Crew: Chicago . Season 7 has showcased Charmaine juggling work at WGCI, her new baby, 2nd City Ink, and taking care of her father. While it’s admirable that Charmaine is not letting her circumstances stop her goals, viewers have long shared that she needs some help.

And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Nov. 8, 2021, episode, Ryan Henry has decided to step in and call an intervention. Here’s the full scoop.

Charmaine has named Miss Kitty as brand manager for 2nd City Ink, but things have not gone as planned. There were problems with paperwork, issues delegating tasks, and broken equipment in the tattoo studio. After Miss Kitty and Draya spoke their piece about the situation, things went left.

Ryan is embarrassed by 2nd City Ink's behavior at the tattoo convention and has called an intervention.

Sometimes, it takes an outsider to set things straight! In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, Ryan is not pleased with how 2nd City Ink acted at the tattoo convention. Ryan explains that minorities in the tattoo industry make up a very small community. So when one person acts out, it affects everyone involved, even if they don’t work together.

“I got to get in front of this and rectify what’s going on because it can end up looking like a portion of Ryan is going bad,” Ryan says in his confessional. As the clip continues, Ryan shares in his confessional that he has invited the 2nd City Ink staff to his shop so they can air out their issues and hopefully move on.

“I texted each one of them one by one, but they need a group intervention together,” Ryan says. “I’ve got myself, Phor, Don, and even Steven as a collective to allow everybody to get it all out, say what they have to say, because realistically, I don’t think it can get any worse than how we saw it.”

While Ryan’s heart is definitely in the right place, things may not go as planned. For starters, Charmaine feels hoodwinked by the meeting since she’s been out of the dark. Draya is not physically in attendance, but present via a Zoom chat. “After everything that happened at the convention, I had to go home and just reset,'' Draya says in her confessional. “So, I’m going to have to participate in this meeting via video chat.”

