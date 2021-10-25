The 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Cast Mostly Go by Their Real Names on the Show

Folks who have been watching the Black Ink Crew franchise since its humble beginnings are aware of at least one fact: Tattoo artists typically go by unique monikers. From Black Ink Crew: New York’s O’ S--t to Compton’s Ink Drippin', the artists' names are just as eclectic as the work they create on a daily basis.

As fans are getting knee-deep into Season 7 of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, many can’t help but notice that some of the artists also have distinctive nicknames that set them apart. And while most of the crew go by their legal names, fans wonder if that's the case for all of them. So, what are the real names of the Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast? Read on to get your answer.