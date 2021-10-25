The 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Cast Mostly Go by Their Real Names on the Show

The 'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Cast Mostly Go by Their Real Names on the ShowBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 25 2021, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Folks who have been watching the Black Ink Crew franchise since its humble beginnings are aware of at least one fact: Tattoo artists typically go by unique monikers. From Black Ink Crew: New York’s O’ S--t to Compton’s Ink Drippin', the artists' names are just as eclectic as the work they create on a daily basis.
As fans are getting knee-deep into Season 7 of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, many can’t help but notice that some of the artists also have distinctive nicknames that set them apart. And while most of the crew go by their legal names, fans wonder if that's the case for all of them. So, what are the real names of the Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast? Read on to get your answer.
Ryan Henry
Unlike some of his brothers on the show, Ryan has preferred not top opt for an artist pseudonym. Since he's the owner and head tattoo artist at the beloved 9Mag shop in Chicago, Ill., it makes sense for the 35-year-old to keep it simple.
Don (Donald Brumfield)
Many viewers know Don from his Instagram handle, @bishop_don, and are likely aware of his real name due to his wife, Ashley Brumfield. In the past, Ashley has called Don by his real name —Donald Brumfield — mostly in the middle of arguments or serious conversations. However, friends and family close to the star lovingly refer to him as Don. Although Don once worked in 9Mag as a manager, he has since spread his wings and opened up his own gym, Apex Universe.
Charmaine Bey
From day one, Charmaine has always been upfront with her real name, Charmaine Walker. However, once she decided to jump the broom with her longtime love Neek Bey, she dropped her last name in favor of her husband's. Although Charmaine doesn't know how to tattoo, she became so enamored with the field that she created a tattoo shop of her own, 2nd City Ink.
Phor (Phor Evrim Brumfield)
When most people hear the name Phor, they might assume that it's a nickname. However, the Black Ink Crew: Chicago star is legally named Phor Robinson. In case you didn't know, Phor and Don are half-brothers in real life. Aside from being a talented tattoo artist, Phor has been focused on building his rap career. His song, "Chi Town," is the theme song for the show.
Miss Kitty (Kitty Sovain)
It appears that Miss Kitty's real name just so happens to be Kitty Sovain, per Sportskeeda. The makeup artist and entreprenuer's role on the show is to work as brand ambassador for Charmaine Bey's 2nd City Ink tattoo shop. She was once a member of the Black Ink Crew: New York cast, but made her exit after she fell out with the cast in Season 8.