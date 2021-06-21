Meet 'Black Ink Crew' Star Richard 'O'S--t' Duncan's Happy Blended Family

When Richard Duncan left Black Ink Crew to turn over a new leaf, he found love with former Black Ink Crew star Nikki Duncan, who was at his side when he returned to the series in 2017. Although the couple experienced marital problems that prompted them to split, they rekindled their relationship after learning that they were expecting a baby girl.

Today, it appears that Richard and Nikki are still going strong. Nikki recently launched a clothing brand, which her husband praised on Instagram. He wrote, “Seeing what she’s been able to do all by herself is so inspiring.”

He added, “I can’t count the days I fell asleep on her while she was up working all night. Getting everything done while taking client projects, working as a project manager for someone else’s brand, being a full-time mom, and helping me run the tattoo shop.”