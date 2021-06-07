'Black Ink Crew' Fans Think Donna Should Leave the Show After Making Hurtful Comments

'Black Ink Crew' Fans Think Donna Should Leave the Show After Making Hurtful CommentsBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 7 2021, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of Black Ink Crew.
Another week, another dose of drama on Black Ink Crew.
As we get into the thick of Season 9, it’s clear that Donna has been problematic for the crew. The New York team has made the temporary move to Atlanta due to COVID-19 restrictions. Everyone has been adjusting to the “Hotlanta” hospitality and tattoo scene, which has caused some friction between Donna and some of the cast members.
Donna has already been in verbal and near physical altercations with Tatiana and Ceaser Emanuel. And now it appears she's in trouble with Young Bae. After making hurtful, hateful anti-Asian comments, fans think Donna’s time on the show may come to an end very soon. Read on to get the full scoop.
Donna made an insensitive comment about an Atlanta massage parlor shooting that claimed the lives of eight Asian women.
If you’re familiar with Black Ink Crew: New York, then you know that Young Bae is Korean. As we all can imagine, the increase in violence and hate against Asian people due to the coronavirus has taken a toll on the tattoo artist.
“I don’t feel safe being here, especially with my son,” Young Bae says on the series. "I’m trying to be really strong for Niko, but it’s hard. This past year during COVID-19 has brought out a lot of hate towards Asian people.”
Tatiana showed Young Bae and Ted a comment Donna made about the shooting at an Atlanta massage parlor that claimed the lives of eight Asian women. And her reaction is what anyone would expect.
“What did she say?” Young Bae asks Tatiana about Donna’s Instagram comment on the series.
“She said that they jacked him off too good man,” Tatiana tells Young Bae.
“It’s not funny. You know she has seen it,” Young Bae tells Tatiana and Ted. “People will walk up to a motherf--king tattoo shop and ask me for a massage and happy endings. Look at her saying the same jokes that these a--holes say to me. Honestly, I'm really hurt."
Since Donna has been MIA from the crew, it's safe to say that she and Young Bae will have an uncomfortable talk when they see each other again on the show.
Since Donna is no longer tattooing, fans believe that she shouldn’t be on 'Black Ink Crew' any longer.
Fans were stunned that Donna decided not to tattoo anymore on Season 9, Episode 1. After all, her journey on the show started off with an apprenticeship that led to Donna having her own clientele.
Ceaser has shared that he was happy Donna decided to stop tattooing, and it seems like her place in the shop is in limbo. Truth be told, fans think that she shouldn’t be on the show anymore, much less continue to work in the shop.
Many believe that it makes no sense for Donna to be on the show since she’s not a tattoo artist. Not to mention, she has been getting into arguments with other cast members in the shop.
And with Donna getting into a verbal spat with the executive producers on Season 9, Episode 7, viewers believe that it’s time for her to leave.
“This needs to be Donna’s last season. She’s doing too much,” a user wrote on Twitter.
“Donna doesn’t need Black Ink but refuses to leave. Make it make sense,” another user shared on Twitter.
Adding up all of Donna’s missteps with fellow cast members, executive producers, and now her anti-Asian comments, it’s safe to say that her days on the show may be numbered. We’ll just have to wait and see how the rest of Season 9 goes.
Black Ink Crew airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.