'Black Ink Crew' Fans Think Donna Should Leave the Show After Making Hurtful Comments

If you’re familiar with Black Ink Crew: New York, then you know that Young Bae is Korean. As we all can imagine, the increase in violence and hate against Asian people due to the coronavirus has taken a toll on the tattoo artist.

“I don’t feel safe being here, especially with my son,” Young Bae says on the series. "I’m trying to be really strong for Niko, but it’s hard. This past year during COVID-19 has brought out a lot of hate towards Asian people.”

Tatiana showed Young Bae and Ted a comment Donna made about the shooting at an Atlanta massage parlor that claimed the lives of eight Asian women. And her reaction is what anyone would expect.

“What did she say?” Young Bae asks Tatiana about Donna’s Instagram comment on the series.

“She said that they jacked him off too good man,” Tatiana tells Young Bae.

“It’s not funny. You know she has seen it,” Young Bae tells Tatiana and Ted. “People will walk up to a motherf--king tattoo shop and ask me for a massage and happy endings. Look at her saying the same jokes that these a--holes say to me. Honestly, I'm really hurt."