'Black Ink Crew's Ceaser Emanuel and Donna's Friendship Is on Thin Ice (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

If you're an avid viewer of VH1's Black Ink Crew , then you know how important business and loyalty are to head honcho Ceaser Emanuel . Over the years, we’ve watched as he fell out with various cast members, like Puma, O-S--t, and Melanie. But in cases like Puma's, Ceasar was able to bury the hatchet and rekindle both their friendship and business dealings.

Donna , on the other hand, may not be so lucky. She has already been open with Ceaser about her status as a tattoo artist, but she wants to maintain her connection to the crew while doing her own thing. While there is no love lost between her and Ceaser, her employment status and friendship with an exiled member of the crew have the potential to ruin her business relationship with Ceaser altogether.

Does Donna Still Work for Black Ink Crew?

It’s no secret that Donna has had her struggles on the show as a tattoo artist. After starting as an apprentice, her goal was to become a full-time artist under the Black Ink umbrella. And while she did eventually have some clientele, her tattoo skills came into question after a few embarrassing missteps.

Source: Instagram

While many fans wondered why Ceaser continued to work with Donna, for him, it was much more than a working relationship. “Sometimes my heart is one of my biggest flaws,” Ceaser shared exclusively with Distractify. “Sometimes you see things in people that they don’t see in themselves. With Donna, I saw something that was different. And I’m not one to just shun somebody because there is a learning curve. I’m more of a person that if you’re loyal to us, I’m going to be loyal to you.”

Of course, loyalty is a prerequisite to be in Ceaser’s orbit, but Donna’s tattoo skills have been a longtime topic of discussion. Not to mention, Donna has been trending on social media for a tattoo misspelling and a less-than-lovely ankle tat, both of which have negatively affected Ceaser's business.

Source: Instagram

“I tried to get through her learning curve, even with her tattoos,” Ceaser told us. “And I used to take a big hit on that s---. I’m not even going to tell you no lie. Every time she f---ed up a tattoo, it wasn’t like she f----ed up the tattoo, Black Ink f---ed up the tattoo. And she didn’t comprehend that me trying to build her up was me tearing myself down.”

Donna has been on a mission to get a certain level of respect from Ceaser over the years, but he has not been feeling it.

Source: Instagram

“When it came down to that conversation that I need to show her more respect and all this other s--t, it got to the boiling point of how,” he told us. “I helped you by hurting my own damn self. Every tattoo that I see on social media that’s bad, it’s coming out of your pocket. And at the end of the day. I don’t owe you nothing because I’m trying to help you. And that’s one of the biggest issues I’ve always had with Donna. She would make it seem that it’s a privilege to help her.”