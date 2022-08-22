Former 'Black Ink Crew: New York' Star Richard "O’S--t" Duncan Has Been Arrested
Former Black Ink Crew: New York star Richard Duncan, aka “O’S--t,” has reportedly been arrested. The tattoo artist and shop owner is said to have been detained some time in July 2022.
Fans of the VH1 series are well aware that Duncan has had his share of troubles in the past. However, he has since leveled up and branched out on his own to build a tattoo empire.
Now, fans are worried about Duncan, given these new circumstances. So, why was Richard Duncan arrested? Here’s the scoop.
Richard “O’S--t” Duncan was arrested due to speeding, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance.
Old habits die hard. According to TMZ, Duncan was arrested in Georgia after admitting to drinking while driving, speeding, and being in possession of a controlled substance.
Per the incident report obtained by the outlet, cops smelled alcohol after they pulled Duncan over for speeding in July 2022. The officers reportedly conducted a “field sobriety test.”
Officers searched Duncan’s vehicle and discovered “a bag of cocaine in the center cup holder” along with an open container of alcohol. Duncan later went on to plead not guilty and will have to fight one felony charge — for drug possession — and two misdemeanor charges, for DUI and speeding.
Richard Duncan took to social media to share how his bipolar diagnosis has affected him.
It appears that Duncan is all about taking accountability. In an Aug. 20, 2022, Instagram post, Duncan shared that his bipolar diagnosis was the cause for his unlawful behavior.
“I was diagnosed as bipolar about two years ago and it’s been a hard-ass journey navigating the ups and downs of this disease, my sobriety journey, being a new business owner — and just LIFE,” Duncan wrote. “Last month I did something really stupid during a manic episode and consequently, got a DUI. I do not condone drinking and driving, drug use or acting out — mental illness or not. I did something that was so dumb, pointless and honestly embarrassing.”
Duncan went on to apologize to “everyone he let down” and is currently “looking forward to active recovery, sobriety and a fresh start.”
The Drip Tattoo Collective owner also shared similar sentiments while speaking with TMZ.
"If I can make sure I stay on my medication I'm sure I won't do anything like that again,” Duncan told the outlet. “The hardest fight I've ever faced is living as a bipolar man who self-medicates when I don't take medication."
Dealing with mental health struggles is no easy feat, but we wish Duncan all the best on his journey with healing.