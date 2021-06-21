Young Bae from 'Black Ink Crew' Says Her Ex Walked out of Their Family's Life

The VH1 reality show Black Ink Crew has been on the air for nine seasons and as you can imagine, things have changed a lot for the cast since the very first episodes. Tattoo artist Young Bae joined the reality show in Season 5 and has been through a lot since then.

Fans of the show have seen Young Bae reunite with her mother after years of being apart, confront her abusive past with her father, and build a family of her own. Now she has a son named Niko, but who is the baby's father?

It looks like after that fight, Rob never made another appearance on the show. Now, Young Bae is saying her relationship with Rob is over and the two are divorced.

In 2019, we saw what it was like for Young Bae, her mother, Rob, and Niko to live under the same roof and the stress that caused. During one of Mama Bae's visits to the U.S., she found out that Rob left. There was no word on when he'd be coming back. "Every time we fight, he leaves," Young Bae says on an episode of the show .

Over the course of Young Bae's time on the show, we see her developing a relationship with a guy named Rob. The two of them moved in together, got married, eventually had a baby named Niko. However, Rob has not been on the show for a long time, and people are wondering what happened to him.

Young Bae says Rob is not in Niko's life.

A number of sources claim that one day, Young Bae and Rob got into an argument. He got up, left, and hasn't come back. Now that their relationship is done, she's adjusting to life as a single mother. Luckily, she has her own mom in her corner to help her out. She's also reportedly said that Rob hasn't made any kind of effort to be in Niko's life.

Maybe that was the case at one time, but Rob has been seen spending time with his son since his time on the show ended. Rob has a bunch of pics of Niko all over his Instagram, and there's even a pic from September 2020 of the whole family together. Young Bae, Rob, and Niko are all posing for a pic around a wagon.

"We put in work so you live worry-free. No matter what you will always have us both," said the caption of Rob's post. It even has hashtags like #nikosparents, #goodparenting101, #rasingalegend, and #growingupblue. Some sources are saying that Young Bae is trying to throw Rob under the bus so she has a storyline for Black Ink Crew, but that doesn't seem to be the case if she's willing to be on social media with him as recently as late 2020.