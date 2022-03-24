'Black Ink Crew: Chicago's' Charmaine Bey and Ryan Henry Are at Odds on Social Media

After hearing about Charmaine’s accusations, Ryan responded in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post to speak his piece. Not only did Ryan deny all of Charmaine’s claims about him being jealous and hating on her success, but he also claimed that Charmaine taking her grievances to the internet is “clown s--t.”

Charmaine then responded by saying, “Deny deny deny. You have my number, but capping online FIRST,” with the laughing emoji.