Public Enemy's Chuck D Has Amassed a Sizable Net Worth Over the Years

Chuck D also made a statement about Reach Music being able to respect and take care of his work.

“Mike Closter and everyone at Reach have been handling my song catalog for well over 20 years, and doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry,” Chuck D said in a statement," according to Variety. "Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting and publishing-wise, and they will continue taking care of my works.”