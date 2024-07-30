Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Flavor Flav's Net Worth Has Allowed Him to Support U.S. Women's Water Polo By Joseph Allen Published Jul. 30 2024, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although he's best known as the founder of Public Enemy, Flavor Flav has had a fascinating life in the aftermath of his success as a rapper. These days, he's known in large part for his affinity and love for the U.S. Women's water polo team.

Flavor Flav is usually in attendance for the team's matches, and he has also supported some members of the team financially. Given his willingness to help the team out, many wanted to learn more about what the rapper's current net worth is. Here's what we know.

What is Flavor Flav's net worth?

Estimates of Flavor Flav's net worth vary quite widely, with some suggesting that he's worth more than $200 million, and others suggesting that just a few million may be closer to the truth. The lower side of that number seems right, and it seems likely that his net worth is somewhere between $5 and $10 million thanks to his career as a musician and the residuals he has received since. He has also partnered with a number of brands over the years to supplement that income.

Flavor Flav Rapper Net worth: $5 Million Flavor Flav is an American rapper best known for founding the rap group Public Enemy alongside Chuck D. He also starred in several VH1 reality shows, including The Surreal Life, Strange Love, and Flavor of Love. He is also a backer of the U.S. Women's water polo team. Birthdate: March 16, 1959 Birthplace: Roosevelt, New York Birth Name: William Jonathan Drayton Jr.

Flavor Flav is sponsoring the women's water polo team at the 2024 Olympics.

Flavor Flav has been a standout at the 2024 Paris Olympics in part because of his steadfast support for the U.S. women's water polo team. Flavor Flav came to support the team after one of the team's stars, Maggie Steffens, asked for support in May of 2024. "[It] means everything to us and impacts our sport more than most," she wrote. "Many of my teammates aren’t just badass champions, but also teachers, business owners, coaches, physicians assistants, and more."

"Some may not know this, but most Olympians need a second (or third) job to support chasing the dream (myself included!) and most teams rely on sponsors for travel, accommodations, nutritional support, rent/lodging, and simply affording to live in this day and age," she continued. "Especially female sports and female athletes. We’ve had companies and amazing individuals support our sport alongside donors, USAWP & USOPC, but we always need more help."

"As a girl dad and supporter of all women's sports — imma personally sponsor you my girl. Whatever you need," Flavor Flav wrote after seeing Maggie's message. "Imma sponsor the whole team. My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y'all even more."