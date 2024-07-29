Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports US Water Polo Star Maggie Steffens's Sister-In-Law Died After Traveling to Paris Lulu Conner was just 26 years old, and had traveled to Paris to watch Maggie compete. By Joseph Allen Published Jul. 29 2024, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

U.S. water polo star Maggie Steffens has already won three gold medals, but the star athlete is in mourning following the news that her sister-in-law has died. Maggie confirmed the news to The Associated Press, leading many to wonder exactly what had happened.

Maggie's sister-in-law, Lulu Conner, was just 26 years old and had traveled to Paris to watch Maggie compete in water polo. Now, many want to better understand what happened to her and what has been made public.

What happened to Maggie Steffens's sister-in-law?

Lulu apparently died following a "medical emergency" that required hospitalization. "She was so excited for the Olympic Games," Maggie said. "We’re really close. She’s the light of the world. She just brings so much joy to everyone. She always brings people together." Lulu was the younger sister of Maggie's husband, Bobby Conner. Maggie and Bobby were married in November of 2023, and Maggie said that she dropped a bouquet of flowers into the Seine during the opening ceremony in Lulu's honor.

"My team has been a really big support system for me," she explained. "I’ve been obviously really struggling, and my husband as well, and his entire family. I mean, it’s a nightmare, and it’s completely shocking. But I think just feeling her spirit here is, like I said, it’s amazing. And I hope that we can make her proud every single day."

The team's coach, Adam Krikorian, told The San Francisco Chronicle that he had heard "'Lulu was full of energy, and so excited to be here and watch this team." They will now "honor her by playing with energy." Flavor Flav, who has been a huge supporter of the women's water polo team, including through financial backing, shared that he would be wearing a special clock that Lulu had made for him for the duration of the Olympics.

Imma be wearing a VERY SPECIAL second clock for the duration of the Olympics and more,,,

MADE WITH LOVE BY ARTIST LULU CONNER 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/vNzDhteicS — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 28, 2024

"Imma be wearing a VERY SPECIAL second clock for the duration of the Olympics and more. MADE WITH LOVE BY ARTIST LULU CONNER," he wrote, accompanied by a video of Bryan presenting him with a clock. Lulu apparently made clocks for every member of the women's team. It's safe to say, then, that Lulu will be on their minds as they make their way through this year's competition.

What was Lulu Conner's cause of death?

No cause of death has been disclosed for Lulu other than that she died of a medical emergency. Given the fact that she was traveling to Paris to watch her sister-in-law compete, it seems safe to say that Lulu's condition came on quite suddenly, and was a surprise to everyone. While we may never know exactly what happened to her, it's clear that her presence will be felt throughout the competition.