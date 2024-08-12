Jordan Chiles Hinted She May Be Seeing Someone in an Instagram Story

The Paris Olympic Games saw the U.S. teams take home quite a bit of wins, and gymnast Jordan Chiles arguably had the biggest upset of the season. Her score for the individual floor final jumped at the last minute, placing her in third for the event and awarding her with a bronze medal. But after the medals had already been passed out and the gymnastics events were completed, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a statement that it was revoking her score change.

As a result, it seems Jordan may have to give back her bronze medal, as it'll now be awarded to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu. This is obviously an upsetting situation, and though Jordan has announced that she will be taking some time away from the internet as she deals with this, she first posted a story showcasing some flowers and candy, which she hinted was from someone she was dating.

Is Jordan Chiles dating anyone?

In an Instagram story reshared by X user @PaoloSongcoNBA, Jordan posted a photo showcasing a bundle of roses, some sour straws, Sour Patch Kids, and fruit snacks. The image was captioned "When he brings you flowers cause you haven't had the best day." Though there isn't a partner mentioned in this post, it definitely insinuates the athlete is seeing someone at the moment.

That said, it does not seem as though she had a romantic partner in the stands with her at the Olympics in Paris, or if she did, they have decided to keep it private for the moment. Whoever she is seeing, it may still be in the early stages, which is why the pair have decided not to go public with their relationship just yet.

