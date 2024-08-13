Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Raygun Responds to the Critics of Her Olympic Performance: "All of My Moves Are Original" "I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn't." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 13 2024, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The addition of breakdancing to the 2024 Paris Olympics was a surprising move from the International Olympic Committee, but what was arguably more surprising was Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn's performance. Though she was selected for the Australian national team, her performance was one that raised a lot of eyebrows (and memes online), looking as though it was pulled straight from an SNL skit.

Rachael, who goes by "Raygun" professionally, did not receive any points for her performance at the Olympics. Following the conclusion of the Olympics and the various takes online, she's finally issued a response to the opinions about her performance.

Raygun's response to the critics: "What I bring is creativity."

In a press conference on Aug. 10, 2024, Raygun spoke with reporters about the hate she'd received for her Olympic performance, standing by her routine that ultimately eliminated her in the first round. “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best—their power moves,” she said, according to ESPN. “What I bring is creativity.”

Raygun previously represented Australia in breakdancing at the World Breaking Championships, and she also took home the win at the 2023 Oceania Breaking Championships. “All of my moves are original,” Rachael continued. “Creativity is really important to me. I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn't. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about.”