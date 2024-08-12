We've All Seen Raygun's Olympic Breakdancing Routine — How Did She Qualify in the First Place?
It turns out she's an award-winning B-girl in Australia.
The Olympic Games are known as a gathering of the world's most talented and impressive athletes. From track and field to water polo and even figure skating, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who performs better than an Olympic gold medal winner — which is a major aspect of the Games' appeal. Viewers tune in to watch world-class feats of athleticism and skill.
Which brings us to our big question: How did breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn qualify for the Olympics? If you've seen her performance, which scored zero points and turned her into an internet meme, you understand why folks are asking.
How did Raygun qualify for the Olympics? It turns out she's an award-winning B-girl in Australia.
In order to have qualified to compete in the first-ever breakdancing event at the Olympics, you must have been born on or before Dec. 31, 2008, and you must have performed highly in one of three competitive events: the 2023 World Championship, the Continental Games/Championships, or the Olympic qualifier series. The winners of the World Championship were Victor Montalvo from the U.S. and Dominika Banevič of Lithuania.
And if you'll believe it, our Raygun was the female champion of the Oceania Championship, one of five continental qualifiers. The other continents with their own qualifying events were Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
Rachael began breakdancing in the 2010s, taking a break to pursue her PhD in cultural studies before returning to the sport in 2018. She is currently coached by her husband, Samuel Free, and has won several breakdancing awards.
However, her performance at the 2024 Olympic Games just wasn't enough to bring home a medal, earning her zero total points and knocking her out at the round-robin stage of the event.