Australian B-Girl Rachael "Raygun" Gunn Makes Audience Cringe as Olympic Breakdancing Routine Spawns Memes
"The moment Raygun broke out her Kangaroo move, this competition was over," an X user said.
A 36-year-old breakdancer from Australia named Rachael Gunn — or Raygun for short — has certainly made a name for herself on the global stage of the 2024 Olympic Games.
Per the official Olympics website, Raygun is "Australia’s top-ranked B-Girl," representing the country in the past three Breakdancing World Championships. In fact, she's even reportedly a professor and "breaking researcher," per her Instagram bio. However, if you've seen her performance at the Paris breaking competition, this may be hard to believe.
Raygun's unique and somewhat questionable routine — which scored her a total of zero points and earned her an early elimination — has drawn the attention of social media users all over the world, who are turning her moves into memes. Let's take a look at some of our favorites.
Raygun was robbed.
Did any of the other breakdancing contestants bust a move inspired by their country's national animal? Yeah, we don't think so.
Some parts of her dance embodied a certain toddler energy.
This is the part where we all clap and say, "Whoa, so cool, buddy!"
Finally, a relatable Olympian.
Some people say the Olympics should include an amateur athlete in each sport just for audience reference. It seems they may finally be listening.
Have you ever experienced an Australian summer?
I haven't, but I live in the Australia of the United States, which is Florida. Most nights do tend to look like this.
Australians, look away!
In her iconic green and gold garb, she made sure the whole world knew who she was representing.
Raygun, Miss Alyson Stoner would like a word.
C'mon, we all know she would've crushed it out there.
Mic drop.
Let me apologize in advance to my coworkers.
Maybe it was all an experiment.
Maybe we'll all come away from this experience with a new wealth of knowledge about the world of breakdancing.