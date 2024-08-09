Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Australian B-Girl Rachael "Raygun" Gunn Makes Audience Cringe as Olympic Breakdancing Routine Spawns Memes "The moment Raygun broke out her Kangaroo move, this competition was over," an X user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 9 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: getty images; x/@a_txcllctr87033

A 36-year-old breakdancer from Australia named Rachael Gunn — or Raygun for short — has certainly made a name for herself on the global stage of the 2024 Olympic Games. Per the official Olympics website, Raygun is "Australia’s top-ranked B-Girl," representing the country in the past three Breakdancing World Championships. In fact, she's even reportedly a professor and "breaking researcher," per her Instagram bio. However, if you've seen her performance at the Paris breaking competition, this may be hard to believe.

Raygun's unique and somewhat questionable routine — which scored her a total of zero points and earned her an early elimination — has drawn the attention of social media users all over the world, who are turning her moves into memes. Let's take a look at some of our favorites.

Raygun was robbed.

There has not been an Olympic performance this dominant since Usain Bolt’s 100m sprint at Beijing in 2008. Honestly, the moment Raygun broke out her Kangaroo move this competition was over! Give her the #breakdancing gold 🥇

pic.twitter.com/6q8qAft1BX — Trapper Haskins (@TrapperHaskins) August 9, 2024

Did any of the other breakdancing contestants bust a move inspired by their country's national animal? Yeah, we don't think so.

Some parts of her dance embodied a certain toddler energy.

What my nephew does after telling all of us to “watch this” pic.twitter.com/366LjIRl4j — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) August 9, 2024

This is the part where we all clap and say, "Whoa, so cool, buddy!"

Finally, a relatable Olympian.

This would be me trying to breakdance at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/vgO3K7YeJN — Alexandra (@thealfoster) August 9, 2024

Some people say the Olympics should include an amateur athlete in each sport just for audience reference. It seems they may finally be listening.

Have you ever experienced an Australian summer?

me tryna get the duvet off when i’m too hot at night #olympics pic.twitter.com/NM4Fb2MEmX — robyn (@robynjournalist) August 9, 2024

I haven't, but I live in the Australia of the United States, which is Florida. Most nights do tend to look like this.

Australians, look away!

All of Australia everytime Raygun attempts a move #BreakingForGold pic.twitter.com/5B64pNHHEF — Yes Name Wes (@weszmarsh) August 9, 2024

In her iconic green and gold garb, she made sure the whole world knew who she was representing.

Raygun, Miss Alyson Stoner would like a word.

C'mon, we all know she would've crushed it out there.

Mic drop.

I’m ending every pitch meeting I do like this #BreakingForGold pic.twitter.com/73bByN3m93 — Stream the Vote (@StreamtheVote) August 9, 2024

Let me apologize in advance to my coworkers.

Maybe it was all an experiment.

Professor Rachael Gunn ("Raygun") is really making the rest of us professors look bad by doing research while competing in the Olympics.... pic.twitter.com/1eG4EQlkwM — Nolen Gertz (@ethicistforhire) August 9, 2024