Noah Lyles Revealed After the 200m Final That He Had COVID, but Why Did He Race?

Depending on how you look at it, Noah Lyles either did something remarkable or remarkably stupid during the men's 200m final at the Olympics. Noah ran the race after testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 6 and did not disclose that he had tested positive until after the event.

Some noticed that Noah had been wearing a mask in certain situations. Now, many want to know why Noah was allowed to run with a contagious disease in his system.

Why was Noah Lyles allowed to run with COVID?

Unlike the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the rules around COVID-19 during the 2024 Games have been much more lax. The stadiums have been filled with fans, and a number of athletes have reportedly tested positive for COVID. The decision is now up to teams and individual athletes after they are diagnosed to determine what their protocols should be. There are no rules banning those with COVID from competing, so it was up to Noah to make that decision.

"After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight," a statement from USA Track & Field said, via CBS Sports. "We respect his decision and will continue to monitor his condition closely. As an organization, we are rigorously adhering to CDC, USOPC, and IOC guidelines for respiratory illnesses to prevent the spread of illness among team members, safeguarding their health and performance."

Noah said that he had been hydrating very well following his diagnosis and that he had been isolating as much as possible to avoid passing the illness off to his competitors. Athletes are not required to wear a mask or wash their hands if they test positive, but they are encouraged to use single rooms in the Olympic Village and separate transport to and from events when possible to avoid spread.

Noah was taken off the track in a wheelchair.

Although he took bronze in the race, Noah was clearly feeling the effects of COVID afterward and was taken off the track in a wheelchair after the event. It was shortly thereafter that he disclosed his diagnosis and wrote on Instagram that he thought his Olympic Games were likely coming to an end.

"First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics! Second I want to congratulate @tebogo_letsile_, @kenny_bednarek, and everyone else on an amazing Olympic 200m final. Finally, I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics," he wrote on Instagram, acknowledging the competitors who got gold and silver in the race.