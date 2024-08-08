Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Meet the Champions Behind Aaron Brooks’s Success — His Loving Parents The parents of Olympic wrestler Aaron Brooks are his biggest support system, and they have been in his corner for years. By D.M. Published Aug. 8 2024, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks has had a triumphant journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Under head coach Cael Sanderson’s guidance, Aaron rose to athletic prominence at Penn State University, winning multiple NCAA titles and earning All-American honors. His collegiate success paved the way for an international career. The Maryland native has represented the United States in events like the World Wrestling Championships and the Olympics.

Also behind Aaron’s success are his loving parents. His parents, John Brooks and Ranelle Boyd, have been the cornerstone of his wrestling career from the very beginning, and have always been in his corner. Here’s what we know about the wrestler’s family background.

Aaron Brooks’s parents have always been his support system.

The Brooks family from Hagerstown, Md., has shown unwavering dedication to Aaron’s success. According to Herald-Mail Media, Aaron’s father is the Hagerstown Area Police Athletic League (PAL) wrestling coach. His hands-on coaching and encouragement shaped Aaron into a formidable competitor.

Ranelle, equally invested in Aaron’s career, balanced her role as a supportive mother with managing his demanding schedule. Per LinkedIn, Ranelle formerly worked as an implementation coordinator at Merkle Response Management Group. Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ranelle gushed over her son, who she says will always be her “baby.”

“When his dad asked him what he wanted to be, he said he wanted to be the greatest of all time,” Ranelle told NBC Washington. She added, “I never would’ve imagined that I, Ranelle Boyd, would have an Olympian… He’s always going to be my baby boy, not the Olympian, not the 24-year-old man. That’s my baby.”

Aaron has discussed his wrestling career, which he feels blessed to have. "I always said I wanted to be a four-time NCAA champ and that I wanted to go to the Olympics. But the more I've grown, I've learned that I don't really care for those things,” he told Herald-Mail Media. Adding, “It's the platform the Lord gives me to go out there and be bold and courageous … If I want the next generation to do what I'm doing, I've got to do it first. I have to lead by example.”

What is Aaron Brooks’s ethnicity?

Aaron Brooks has become a role model and source of inspiration through his wrestling career and his commitment to celebrating his ethnic background. The athlete was born and raised in Maryland, making him a U.S. citizen. Additionally, Aaron is Black.

