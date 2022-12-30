A Nittany Lion Sounds Like Something From Narnia — Are They Real?

It's that time of year again when the world turns to the Rose Bowl and discovers that Pasadena, Calif. is basically a neighborhood of Los Angeles. It's also where 1978's Halloween was filmed, which taught us that suburbs are actually more terrifying than cities.

Speaking of terrifying, this year's game will feature the No. 8 ranked Utah Utes playing against No. 11 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Competition is scary!