NFL Hopeful Micah Parsons Could Lose His Shot Due to Some Serious Accusations

While we learn we should report wrongdoings, it seemed no one was on Isaiah’s side in this battle. Micah was put on probation due to his misconduct, so three other teammates picked up his bullying and harassment slack. This is where things got really dire for Isaiah.

The other players allegedly sexually, physically, and emotionally harassed Isaiah and other freshman players on the Penn State football team. When Isaiah came forward with these accusations, instead of being taken seriously, he felt he was retaliated against by the coaches by denying him medical treatment and unfairly scrutinizing his performance.

Only one other teammate corroborated Isaiah’s accusations against Damion Barber by confirming he had witnessed him sexually harassing another smaller player but still discredited Isaiah. One of the team’s directors, Dwight Galt IV, simply told investigators, “[Eighteen to 20]-year-olds are going to be boys,” and shrugged it off as friendly wrestling.

Micah had catapulted his fellow teammate into an unlivable situation. Isaiah’s father shared to ESPN, “He started losing his hair at 19 … He was depressed. He was withdrawn. He lost 20 pounds.”

Isaiah eventually transferred after 2018 to avoid the situation any further, so any claims that his accusations are unfounded lies seem irrational when Isaiah was forced to jump through hoops to transfer colleges.