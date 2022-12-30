The 2023 Rose Parade Is Going to Be Quite an Event — How Can You Watch It?

Over the years, the Rose Parade has become an iconic New Year's tradition enjoyed by millions the world over. It features floral-decorated floats, equestrian units, bands, and Tournament of Roses entries. Per their website, roughly 80,000 hours of volunteer work supplied by 935 workers go into bringing the parade to life each year.

If you're looking to check out the Rose Parade, be sure to tune in to your local network at 11 a.m. EST on Jan. 2, 2023.