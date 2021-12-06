Here's What to Know About the Bowl Games so You Can Plan Your Life Around It

Here's What to Know About the Bowl Games so You Can Plan Your Life Around ItBy Kori Williams
Dec. 6 2021, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Every year, football fans look forward to the upcoming season. They want to keep up with their favorite teams and support them however they can. But if the NFL teams aren't the only ones you follow, the Bowl Games could be for you. Here, the focus is on college football teams that compete in different games across the U.S.
For more than 100 years, the Bowl Games have been annual series of matches between the different college football teams, and it's got tons of fans. But when do the 2021 games start? Luckily, they usually start around the same time each year.
When are the 2021 Bowl Games?
Every year, the Bowl season begins mid-December and ends in early January. The games in 2021 start on Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl that will put Middle Tennessee up against Toledo. The game starts at 12 p.m. EST and will be played at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau.
That same day the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl begins at 6 p.m. EST. This game is between North Illinois and Coastal Carolina at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
The 2021 schedule of Bowl games is packed. Starting on Dec. 17, fans can watch a different game almost every day until the end of the season. The final game is the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis. You can see the schedule for all the games on the Bowl Games' website.
Plus, there are multiple days where more than one game takes place. It won't be possible to watch every single game in person, but you can keep up with them all on ESPN. You can watch every game on the network exclusively. And you can watch them live so you don't have to miss out on all the action.
When are the Bowl Games announced?
According to Cresent City Sports, the schedule for the 2021 Bowl Games was announced back in May.
And per Fan Buzz, the final rankings and selected participants were released on ESPN on Dec. 5.
What is Bowl Season?
According to the Bowl Season's FAQ, it's about way more than just giving fans more football to watch. It is "an advocating body for all 44 bowl games that serve as the postseason for all FBS [Football Bowl Subdivision] college football teams." There are 44 different bowls overall and some of them are established for different reasons.
For one, the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl was founded to help fight against breast cancer. There's a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. Although some of them were founded for more serious reasons, others began to share the spirit of the season or to share the love a certain area has for football.
The Auto Zone Liberty Bowl states that aside from sharing a love of football with others, its mission is to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and to economically support the surrounding community. The Bowl says it does so by inviting different universities and their teams to events that it creates and sponsors.