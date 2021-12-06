Here's What to Know About the Bowl Games so You Can Plan Your Life Around It

Every year, the Bowl season begins mid-December and ends in early January. The games in 2021 start on Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl that will put Middle Tennessee up against Toledo. The game starts at 12 p.m. EST and will be played at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau.

That same day the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl begins at 6 p.m. EST. This game is between North Illinois and Coastal Carolina at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.