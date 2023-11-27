Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "One Player Isn't Beating Your Team" — Youth Football Coach Demands to See Kid's Birth Certificate In a viral video, a woman revealed that the opposing football team asked her for her son's birth certificate because they thought he might be too old. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 27 2023, Updated 5:05 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @tammymariemccormi

Strap on your helmets because we're about to dive into the chaotic world of youth American football leagues! It's like a horror show where parents and coaches join in on the action, turning what should be a fun experience into a spine-chilling nightmare that every kid hopes is just a bad dream.

There's an overabundance of unnecessary drama and a surplus of sore losers, like this one coach on social media. In a video shared by TikTok creator Tammy Marie McCormic (@tammymariemccormi), the opposing football team's coach raised eyebrows by requesting her son's birth certificate. Why, you ask? Well, he had suspicions that the boy might be too old for the football league.

Source: Getty Images

A football coach questions a kid's age and demands to see a birth certificate.

In the video, posted on Nov. 23, 2023, Tammy revealed that her son's football team was dominating with a 20-0 lead in the third quarter. However, the game was soon stopped because the opposing team's coach demanded that Tammy hand over her kid's birth certificate so he could determine if he was too old to be on the field.

"Momma bear coming in with proof he is 9!" Tammy wrote in a text overlay of the video. "One player isn't beating your team, it's the team as a whole!!!" Wow — truer words have never been spoken, wouldn't you agree?

Eventually, she handed over the birth certificate, and after a thorough inspection (as if we were at a football detective agency), the game resumed. And guess what? Tammy's 9-year-old athletic son (standing at a towering 5'6") continued to dominate the football field. "Happens often when [you're] almost 5'6" at 9 years old," Tammy added.

TikTok users agreed that they would've asked for the birth certificate too.

At the time of writing, Tammy's video has amassed over 8.9 million views and counting. Additionally, it has garnered more than 756,800 likes and drew 10,300 comments from fellow TikTokers sharing similar experiences.

"Felt this mama! So proud of you!!" one person said in the comment section. "My baby is [in] 7th grade [and] 6'3" he's always been this kid, and I've always kept it in my purse! It's our badge of honor!" A second TikTok user wrote, "This was MY brother, Jackson! He's 6'8 and 360. He was 5'11 at 10… my mom had to take his BC everywhere!"

Source: TikTok

"I have been through all of this now," a third TikToker explained. "I have a 6'5" 12-year-old lineman. A lineman isn't winning the game. He's one of many." Another user added, "I was this mom!! I had a 6 ft 2 180 lb 6th grader. BC in my glove box!!"

On the other hand, some TikTok users agreed that they also would've asked for the boy's birth certificate. "If I was the opposing coach, I'd question his age also," a TikToker responded. "And YES one player at that age CAN change the whole game. No hate."

Source: TikTok

A second person shared, "Hell nah. Y'all can’t be mad. I'd be asking too." "Shoot I would've asked during warmups," another TikToker wrote alongside two grinning face with sweat emojis.