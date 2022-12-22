'A Home for the Holidays at The Grove' Supports a Truly Noble Cause for the 2022 Holiday Season
It's that time of year again! The holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes the usual array of extravagant holiday performances across the U.S. and beyond. This year, a lot of attention seems to be on a CBS special titled A Home for the Holidays at The Grove.
Some big names have been tapped to take part, but where is A Home for the Holidays at The Grove filmed? Keep reading to find out!
Where is 'A Home for the Holidays at The Grove' filmed?
As revealed by the special's name, A Home for the Holidays at The Grove will be filmed at Los Angeles' famous high-end retail and dining center named The Grove. The Grove is located on parts of Los Angeles' historic Farmer's Market and is a free-to-enter complex with stores such as ASOS, Nordstrom, Aritzia, and Nike. It has been hosted in this same location for over two decades now.
What does 'A Home for the Holidays at The Grove' support?
Although the implied goal of A Home for the Holidays at The Grove is spreading holiday cheer in a star-studded way, it does support a really noble cause as well. According to a press release from CBS, the show features "uplifting stories of adoption from foster care." It directly supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children’s Action Network.
This year, four different families have been chosen to be spotlighted for their heartwarming adoption stories.
What stars will be performing at 'A Home for the Holidays at The Grove'?
To help ring in the holidays and support the great causes listed, a slew of big names have been tapped to perform at A Home for the Holidays at The Grove. This includes Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, and David Foster & Katherine McPhee.
A Home for the Holidays at The Grove will be broadcasted on Dec. 23, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on both CBS's television channel as well as streaming live and on-demand after the fact on Paramount Plus.