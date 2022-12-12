Meet Aijia Lise — Andy Grammer's Wife of 10 Years

She took to Facebook after the audition to give her thoughts. She said, "I am person who lives life with their heart on their sleeve,” she wrote. “An opportunity to audition for The Voice came up and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I had always said that I would NEVER do one of these shows. But I’m a firm believer in saying ‘Yes’ when something rolls your way. If you say ‘Yes,’ something amazing could happen, but if you say ‘No’ you’ll never really know what could have been."