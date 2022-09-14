Britney Spears Made a Comment About Christina Aguilera's Body and Fans Are Not Happy

Is it the early 2000s again or what? Because pop queens Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera appear to have some beef. The "Oops! ... I Did It Again" singer was recently accused of body shaming Christina. And although Britney tried to clarify that she meant no harm, not all fans are convinced.

Keep reading as we unpack what Britney said about Christina. Plus, a quick recap of ladies' complicated relationship.