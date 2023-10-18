Home > Entertainment > Music > Britney Spears All The Bombshell Revelations From Britney Spears' Memoir Britney Spears is not mincing words in her memoir, The Woman In Me. From Justin Timberlake to her parents, Britney is spilling all the tea. Here are some spoilers. By D.M. Oct. 17 2023, Published 8:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty

The Gist: Britney Spears' memoir The Woman In Me comes out on October 24.

The book is set to be filled with secrets about Britney's life.

She talks about her pregnancy with Justin Timberlake's baby and her messy relationship with her parents.

Bombshell revelations about Britney Spears’ life have been revealed, ahead of the release of her new memoir The Woman In Me. Often hailed as the Princess of Pop, Britney’s time in the spotlight has been a rollercoaster. The singer rose to fame at 16 years old and is now one of the biggest pop stars in the world. The Mississippi native has five Number 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with a career that spans two decades.

However, Britney’s time as a global superstar has been riddled with problems. In 2007, the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer shaved off her hair and later attacked a photographer’s car with an umbrella. Following the incident, Britney was placed under a conservatorship, with her father, Jamie Spears, serving as one of her conservators. Thirteen years later, the entertainer fought to end the conservatorship, telling a Los Angeles court that she simply wanted her life back.

“I deserve to have a life,” Britney said, per The Guardian. “I’m great at what I do. All I want is to own my money…[and] share my story to the world. I want to be able to be heard.” Now, Britney is telling her story, and the details are explosive. Here’s a list of all the juicy secrets the pop star has shared in The Woman In Me.

Britney had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

One of the biggest revelations from Britney’s memoir, The Woman In Me, centers around her relationship with Justin Timberlake. The pair dated from 1999 to 2002 and appeared to be the perfect couple. Now, Britney is sharing intimate details about her relationship with the *NSYNC frontman. According to People, Britney became pregnant with Justin’s baby during their time together but she later had an abortion.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Britney shares. Adding, “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Britney started drinking alcohol when she was in the eighth grade.

Britney is not holding back in her memoir and has revealed a shocking detail about her drinking history. In The Woman In Me, the singer said she began drinking alcohol with her mother, Lynn Spears when she was in the eighth grade. “For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris,” Britney writes (via People). “We called our cocktails ‘toddies.’”

Britney was “acting out” when she shaved her head.

One of the biggest moments of Britney’s career was when she shaved her head in 2007. The incident saw Britney storm into a California beauty salon and completely shave her head. Britney opens up about the ordeal in The Woman In Me and explains that shaving her head was an act of defiance.