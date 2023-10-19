Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Britney Spears Spoke on an Affair She Had With Dancer Wade Robson in 2002 In her hotly-anticipated memoir, Britney Spears admits to having had an affair with dancer Wade Robson while she was dating Justing Timberlake. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 19 2023, Published 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/Getty Images

The Gist: Britney Spears admits to having cheated on Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s with Australian dancer Wade Robson.

She reveals details in her new memoir, The Woman In Me.

The book is set to release on Oct. 24, 2023.

Ever since she escaped her highly abusive conservatorship amidst an iconic music career that left her physically and emotionally exhausted, Britney Spears has been gearing up to live as freely as she can. Despite having been one of the most popular pop musicians of the early aughts, many of her fans have kept track of the drama in Britney's life as it took a severe toll on her well-being. Now, she's ready to divulge some of that darkness in her hotly anticipated memoir.

The Woman In Me, a Britney Spears memoir by ghostwriter Sam Lansky, is a tell-all expose on the tumultuous life and career that Britney Spears has had over the years. The book has already made waves before it hits shelves as previews and snippets implicate some prominent stars in some scandalous behavior. Of course, Britney hasn't been afraid to disclose some of her own secrets in the book either. For instance, she admitted to having an affair with dancer Wade Robson while she was dating someone else.

Britney Spears admits to having an affair with dancer Wade Robson in the early 2000s.

As originally reported by The US Sun, Britney Spears addressed long-standing rumors of an affair she had while she was in a relationship with fellow pop icon Justin Timberlake. The information comes from early copies of the book that were prematurely released in Mexico. Reportedly, she had a brief fling with a man named Wade Robson, who was in business with both Britney Spears and NSYNC at the time.

Wade is a professional dancer and choreographer who previously served as a guest judge on So You Think You Can Dance. He also came forth with allegations of sexual abuse against pop star Michael Jackson in 2013. In her memoir, Britney writes that, "We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night."

She also revealed that save for that one night with Wade, she was loyal to Justin throughout their relationship. She even stated that she'd confessed the deed to Justin himself and that the two of them were able to move past it. However, Britney apparently also accuses Justin of cheating in her book. She claims that while they were dating, Justin had flings with two other celebrities, one of whom is believed to be Nicole Appleton.

