Nearly 20 Years After Their Split, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Are Still Friends

On Jan. 27, Britney posted a video featuring a choreographed dance to Jay-Z and Justin’s 2013 song, “Holy Grail," and she even tagged him. She captioned the video, “Danced in my black (turtle emoji) neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME ... !!!! @justintimberlake."

While it seems that the singer was just having some good old fashioned fun on the ‘gram, some fans articulated their concerns for Britney. One user wrote, “Oh girl praying for you,” while another joked, “Me after one glass of wine and tagging exes."

The video comes shortly after the announcement of the documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," regarding her and her family's quest to end her conservatorship, which airs on FX and Hulu on Feb. 5.