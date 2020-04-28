'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Couples Will Be Judged by These Famous Celebs

'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Couples Will Be Judged by These Famous CelebsBy Anna Quintana
Updated
Think finding love on national television is hard? On The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, aspiring singers will not only be trying to find their life-long groupie but also get discovered by the biggest names in music.
The winner of Listen to Your Heart will not only find their musical soulmate but they will write and record their own original songs and go on tour together. However, before the winning couple can be announced, they must impress a handful of celebrity judges with their talent — and their chemistry.
So, who are the judges on 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart'?
On the singing spinoff of the ABC reality dating competition, the judges range from music superstars, such as Ke$ha and Jason Mraz, to some of your all-time favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette alums (we're looking at you, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo).
Keep reading to see the full list of judges:
Ke$ha, Jason Mraz, JoJo Fletcher, and Jordan Rodgers
It only makes sense that Ke$ha, one of the biggest names in pop music, will appear on the show amid her musical comeback. Joining the "TiK ToK" singer is Jason Mraz, best known for his love song "I'm Yours" and Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who are set to tie the knot after a three-year-long engagement this summer.
Andy Grammer, Toni Braxton, Rachel Lindsay, and Bryan Abasolo
The one and only Toni Braxton is one of the judges on Episode 4 of Listen to Your Heart. The Grammy winner will be joined by "Don't Give Up on Me" singer Andy Grammer and also making their return to Bachelor TV is Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, who got engaged on Season 13 of The Bachelorette. The couple went on to tie the knot in 2019.
Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross, and Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr.
Pat Monahan, better known as the lead singer of Train, is a judge on the reality dating/singing competition and the episode's fifth wheel. Along with surviving Bachelor couple Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Jr., Pat will be judging alongside celebrity couple Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, who just happens to be the son of music icon Diana Ross.
No pressure, contestants.
Rita Wilson, Jewel, Taye Diggs, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Jason Tartick
Rita Wilson recently showed off her rapping skills on Instagram. However, we don't expect Tom Hanks' wife to perform when she joins Broadway star and actor Taye Diggs, singer Jewel, and Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick on Listen to Your Heart.
In case you need a quick recap, Kaitlyn was engaged to her Bachelorette pick Shawn Booth, but the couple split in 2018 after three years together. Shortly after, she started dating Jason, who appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of the show.
They will be judging the finale, so picking the winner is up to this group!
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell
Not technically judges, Lauren Bushnell, who won Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, will appear during Natascha and Ryan's date on Listen to Your Heart with her new hubby, country singer Chris Lane, to give some advice. Spoiler alert: Lauren and Chris are seriously #couplegoals.
Watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.