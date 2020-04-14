The Mansion in 'Listen to Your Heart' Doesn't Look Like 'The Bachelor' Mansion

The Mansion in 'Listen to Your Heart' Doesn't Look Like 'The Bachelor' MansionBy Chrissy Bobic
Every season, a new Bachelor and Bachelorette lead moves into The Bachelor mansion along with their contestants and it makes for the perfect romantic setting. It made sense, then, for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart to be filmed at the same place. But if you watched the series premiere, then you probably noticed some stark differences from the usual mansion, leading some fans to wonder where Listen to Your Heart is filmed.
The Bachelor mansion is as iconic as some of the more memorable leads. It's a staple of the franchise and if a lead isn't standing outside on the freshly sprayed-down stone driveway eagerly awaiting a limo full of contestants, is it even a real season? It’s definitely a real mansion that a family lives in when the shows aren't filming there. The family who lives there leaves every time The Bachelor and The Bachelorette need to film, but Listen to Your Heart didn't get the same treatment.
What mansion is 'Listen to Your Heart' filmed at?
Although the mansion in the new Bachelor show looks just as swanky as the original one, it is, in fact, a brand new filming location for the series. Chris Harrison told Parade that this particular show required more space for all of the musicians living in the same house. He explained to the magazine that the new house is still in California, right outside of Los Angeles, but a bigger space on a ranch.
Even though The Bachelor mansion seems more than big enough to accommodate the cast, apparently, this was a necessary move. But if it works out and can emulate the ambiance of love the original house still stands for, it might very well be the home used if the show is brought back for future seasons.
'The Bachelor' mansion is already used enough throughout the year.
Marshall Haraden built the mansion in 2004 for his family of six and, he told the Today show, the show’s producers approached him about filming in the house before the house was even finished. So two times out of the year, the family picks up and moves out of their home to accommodate The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
He explained they move their personal belongings into storage for those two blocks of weeks each year and The Bachelor crew sets up the house as they see fit for filming. Once hometown dates happen, the crew officially moves everything back out and the family can move back in. It's a whole process, but so far, it seems to have worked. Just not for Listen to Your Heart, and understandably so.
'Listen to Your Heart' needed a different atmosphere.
It might have the same producers behind it and the same host in front of the camera every step of the way, but Listen to Your Heart is still a different show. And because it’s different, it needed another house with a different atmosphere.
"It's a very different mansion. We're not in The Bachelor mansion," Chris Harrison told Us Weekly. "We moved to a bigger place — a little different vibe. There are some great characters."
Through love and music, the cast of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will pave the way as new contestants on the newest show in the franchise. While it’s still not clear if the show will be renewed for a second season, the new mansion in The Bachelor franchise is already impressing fans.
Watch Listen to Your Heart on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.