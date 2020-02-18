'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart': Could Fans See the Return of Jed Wyatt and His Guitar?

Will these single men and women listen to their heart?

Brace yourself for more drama, roses ... and music. No, we're not necessarily talking about the return of Jed Wyatt (who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette) and his guitar; though, it is a possibility.

Another Bachelor spin-off is coming to ABC! The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere this April and follow 20 singles as they "embark on an incredible journey" and look for relationships through the power of music.