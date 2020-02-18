We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart': Could Fans See the Return of Jed Wyatt and His Guitar?

Will these single men and women listen to their heart?

Brace yourself for more drama, roses ... and music. No, we're not necessarily talking about the return of Jed Wyatt (who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette) and his guitar; though, it is a possibility.

Another Bachelor spin-off is coming to ABC! The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere this April and follow 20 singles as they "embark on an incredible journey" and look for relationships through the power of music.

According to series' bio, the contestants will sing well-known songs and "look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love." These bachelors and bachelorettes will try to find love through music, and once partnered together, their relationship will be tested through musical challenges. 

And, these challenges will include live performances that will be judged by some of today's biggest music industry players.