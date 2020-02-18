We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The 'Bachelor' Hometown Houses Are All Swanky Mansions, but Are They Real?

The hometown dates on The Bachelor are a big deal. If a contestant makes it that far, then they are closer than they had ever been to winning over the Bachelor completely. The dates also enable the Bachelor to meet his final fours' families to get a better idea of the women and the families he may or may not marry into. But every time they roll up to a swanky suburban mansion, it's hard to believe that all of the Bachelor hometown houses are real.

Can all of the contestants really have come from such similarly charmed upbringings? While it's certainly possible that the hometown houses on The Bachelor are all legit, it's equally possible that some of the houses are used as placeholders for the real thing since not everyone necessarily wants their private homes displayed on national television. Go figure, right?