Source: ABC

Madison's Drama-Free Time on 'The Bachelor' Could Be What Wins Her the Season and Peter's Heart

It seems like just yesterday that Peter Weber’s contestants on The Bachelor were running out of the room to cry or arguing with each other about stealing time with the Bachelor and now he’s already down to his final six women. Maybe it was just yesterday that all of that was happening, but time has still flown this season and he is that much closer to choosing his final four for hometown dates.

Fans believe that not only is one of those women Madison Prewett, but that she is on track to winning the whole thing. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter opened up about his remaining women and seemed to potentially hint that Madison holds a special place in his heart. Naturally, fans jumped on the possibility that it means Peter chooses Madison and right now, that could totally be the case.