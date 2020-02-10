Madison's Drama-Free Time on 'The Bachelor' Could Be What Wins Her the Season and Peter's Heart

Madison's Drama-Free Time on 'The Bachelor' Could Be What Wins Her the Season and Peter's HeartBy Chrissy Bobic
It seems like just yesterday that Peter Weber’s contestants on The Bachelor were running out of the room to cry or arguing with each other about stealing time with the Bachelor and now he’s already down to his final six women. Maybe it was just yesterday that all of that was happening, but time has still flown this season and he is that much closer to choosing his final four for hometown dates.
Fans believe that not only is one of those women Madison Prewett, but that she is on track to winning the whole thing. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter opened up about his remaining women and seemed to potentially hint that Madison holds a special place in his heart. Naturally, fans jumped on the possibility that it means Peter chooses Madison and right now, that could totally be the case.
But does Madison win 'The Bachelor'?
In the interview, Peter revealed that the woman he picked didn't change after week four. In the week four Bachelor episode, Madison was given the first rose in the rose ceremony. While that doesn't necessarily mean he liked her the most at the time, it is certainly telling, especially when paired with his comment about his week four decision never swaying. She also received the group date rose in the week six episode, which further lends evidence to the notion that she was already Peter’s pick.
Peter also pointed out in the interview that Madison’s ability to stay out of the drama and remain focused on their budding relationship didn't go unnoticed by him, without necessarily naming her. When Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima asked Peter in the interview why he didn't just pick Madison, he sidestepped the question and moved on to other comments about the journey of The Bachelor. It certainly seems like, based on the interview, there’s a good chance Madison won The Bachelor.
Fans think Madison is an obvious frontrunner.
When Peter posted a collection of photos on Instagram of the final eight women, fans were quick to jump on the fact that Madison was in two of the photos. That might be grasping at straws if she wasn't already one of the more down to earth and viable contestants. But since she seems like such a solid pick for Peter among the drama, tears, and backstabbing, it could be very telling of what happens later in the season.
Not to mention the fact that Peter’s Instagram followers commented under the post about seeing more of Madison. Just because the fans love Madison, it doesn't mean Peter proposes to her at the end of the season. It could, however, mean that there is clearly something there between Peter and Madison that just might be overshadowed by the drama.
She has stayed out of the drama.
The biggest argument in favor of Madison winning The Bachelor is the fact that she has stayed out of most of the key drama this season. Obviously the drama is what makes the world of The Bachelor go 'round, but there is something to be said for contestants who manage to stay out of the drama but still gain fans and attention from the Bachelor himself.
Watch The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
